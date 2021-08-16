Chantal

Quimera

Chantal
Chantal
  • Save
Quimera feedback typography design branding
Download color palette

This is the cover of an artists collection recently graduated in fine arts. Quimera means an unachievable dream, but in their case they made it possible.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Chantal
Chantal

More by Chantal

View profile
    • Like