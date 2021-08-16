Victor Berriel

Brutus

Victor Berriel
Victor Berriel
Hire Me
  • Save
Brutus road orange grid typography tires truck
Brutus road orange grid typography tires truck
Brutus road orange grid typography tires truck
Brutus road orange grid typography tires truck
Download color palette
  1. 02.png
  2. 00grid.png
  3. 00l.png
  4. 01.png

Brutus is a multi-brand tire dealer specializing in trucks and pickup trucks.

Full project on my Behance.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Victor Berriel
Victor Berriel
Minimalist logo designer
Hire Me

More by Victor Berriel

View profile
    • Like