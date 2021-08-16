Victor Berriel

Koberstain

Koberstain
Henrique Koberstain is a lawyer who provides legal assistance and consulting for 3 years.

His mission is to provide legal services with excellence, promoting solutions to obtain results that guarantee costumer success.

He acts with ethics and integrity, defending constitutional values and reinforcing the importance of a lawyer’s role in society.

Full project on my Behance.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
