Michael Ajah
Arxel Design

Raven Bank - Money Transfer & Corporate Banking

Michael Ajah
Arxel Design
Michael Ajah for Arxel Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Here's an interaction I created for a Fintech platform.

Arxel Design
Arxel Design
Digitalizing The Future
Hire Us

More by Arxel Design

View profile
    • Like