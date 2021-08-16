Victor Berriel

We Creative

We Creative is an architectural visualization studio for real estate projects, in addition to working with architecture and interiors.

To portray We's personality, the solution lies in the visual identity as a whole. The brand was designed to be adaptable, that is, a brand that suits the space. The idea comes from architecture, where projects must adapt to the environment, thus creating a changeable brand, with horizontal and vertical applications.

Full project on Behance.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
