Constantine Samartsev
INOSTUDIO
Constantine Samartsev for INOSTUDIO
Heart logo t-shirt illustration heart letters first shot
Agile heart ;) Made for Agile conference.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Designing smart UI/UX for digital solutions
