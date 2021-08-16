Pavel Krugley

3D Render of Rare Soviet Camera

Pavel Krugley
Pavel Krugley
  • Save
3D Render of Rare Soviet Camera design photorealistic visualization rendering render 3d
Download color palette

FED-Mikron-2 - Soviet rangefinder camera, developed on the basis of the Japanese camera "Konica C35". Produced by Kharkiv Industrial Engineering Association "FED" from 1978 to 1986. In total, about 35 thousand pieces were produced.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Pavel Krugley
Pavel Krugley

More by Pavel Krugley

View profile
    • Like