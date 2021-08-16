Cutting Board Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I designed the cutting board according to the suggested specifications. The design is made in a rather ascetic style with a shift of emphasis on the handle. I decided to avoid using the second handle, because it caused a similarity with the silver.
Juice grooves are rounded enough to prevent pieces from getting stuck in them. The feet are made of non-slip rubber and protrude 1mm on each side for a secure coupling with the work surface.