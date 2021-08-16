Pavel Krugley

Cutting Board Design

Pavel Krugley
Pavel Krugley
  • Save
Cutting Board Design modelling design rendering photorealistic visualization product design 3d
Download color palette

I designed the cutting board according to the suggested specifications. The design is made in a rather ascetic style with a shift of emphasis on the handle. I decided to avoid using the second handle, because it caused a similarity with the silver.

Juice grooves are rounded enough to prevent pieces from getting stuck in them. The feet are made of non-slip rubber and protrude 1mm on each side for a secure coupling with the work surface.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Pavel Krugley
Pavel Krugley

More by Pavel Krugley

View profile
    • Like