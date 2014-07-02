Andrey Davlikanov

Piranha

Piranha ipad game animation fish piranha swimming eating kids 2d
Hello, guys!
Here is an animation cycle from an iPad game i'm working on.

Make sure to check @2x version:
https://d13yacurqjgara.cloudfront.net/users/45014/screenshots/1625486/lesson_center_sketch_animation.gif

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
