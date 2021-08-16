Nika Aduashvili

HireUp

HireUp is an app idea that I had for quite a while.
HireUp is place where person can look for job openings in digital industry and where companies can recrute new employees. There's no need for uploading PDF files link your portfolios and etc. It is a fast and easy way to connect to sides.
Soon I'll upload full project. <3

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
