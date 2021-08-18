Ryan Bosse

Agatha Christie's Map

Ryan Bosse
Ryan Bosse
Hire Me
  • Save
Agatha Christie's Map herb lester guide map murder mystery agatha christie illustration
Download color palette

Had the absolute privelage of working with Herb Lester on a guide and map to Agatha Christie’s England.
-
It was such a blast designing and illustrating this beast. Complete with two postcards and an illustrated map, I’m quite pleased to finally hold them in my hand. Grab em’ now up www.herblester.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Ryan Bosse
Ryan Bosse
Branding + Design + Illustration
Hire Me

More by Ryan Bosse

View profile
    • Like