MISERICORDE®

Media Luna® — Logo

MISERICORDE®
MISERICORDE®
  • Save
Media Luna® — Logo holographic iridescent font typography monogram animation presentation branding vector illustration graphic design logo design
Download color palette

Media Luna® is a french audiovisual company.
Work in progress.
2021

MISERICORDE®
MISERICORDE®

More by MISERICORDE®

View profile
    • Like