Born 2 Run Blood Orange Gose Ale - Label Render

It's in print and live on the website now!
https://www.whetstonebeer.com/beer/born-2-run-blood-orange-gose/

See the original design here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/15623927-Born-2-Run-Blood-Orange-Gose-Ale-Label-Design

Vermont-based Whetstone Station Brewery (https://www.whetstonestation.com/) partnered with the Born 2 Run foundation (https://theborntorunfoundation.org/) to make this beer, celebrating athletes who've lost a limb but continue to thrive as athletes.

Check out this awesome partnership here:
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/05/04/lifestyle/vermont-athlete-created-beer-foundation-that-gave-him-running-blade/

I was commissioned by Whetstone Station Brewery to make a beer can design celebrating this momentous occasion, with the guidance that they wanted a blocky, Escherlike tessellated look. What better way to illustrate the transition athletes go through than an homage to Escher's Sky and Water tessellation?

If you live in Vermont, go grab yourself a pack and hop on by to Whetstone Station Brewery :)

