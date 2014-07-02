Liv Elinor

"PCB ABC" is a personal lettering project and experiment, where I've combined the graphic look of the printed circuit board [PCB] inside a computer with traditional hand-drawn gothic lettering.

See full project here: http://bit.ly/TOENKm

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
