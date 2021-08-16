Peter ROCK

Furniture website Hero Section

Peter ROCK
Peter ROCK
  • Save
Furniture website Hero Section furniture website website design hero section website header
Download color palette

Hero section design
Hero section varieties for a Furniture website. Which of these would you want for your brand if you had to choose.

#figma #uidesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Peter ROCK
Peter ROCK

More by Peter ROCK

View profile
    • Like