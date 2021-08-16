Kill the Bull

Kiss the Bull is an equity analysis company for the US and Canadian markets. With 3 months of operation, its mission is to bring high level knowledge at affordable prices.

Its name is an insertion of the acronym KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) with the word "kiss". The purpose of the expression "kiss the bull" is to convey the idea that to obtain gains on investments, this can be done simply, without fears and worries.

With simple and direct language, Kiss the Bull approaches its customers via social networks, with free services and a great cost-benefit ratio.

Project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/108369475/Kiss-the-Bull