Kill the Bull

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Kiss the Bull is an equity analysis company for the US and Canadian markets. With 3 months of operation, its mission is to bring high level knowledge at affordable prices.
Its name is an insertion of the acronym KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) with the word "kiss". The purpose of the expression "kiss the bull" is to convey the idea that to obtain gains on investments, this can be done simply, without fears and worries.
With simple and direct language, Kiss the Bull approaches its customers via social networks, with free services and a great cost-benefit ratio.
Project on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/108369475/Kiss-the-Bull