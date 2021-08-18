Soren Iverson

Hackweek Site – Aqua UI

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Hire Me
  • Save
Hackweek Site – Aqua UI design apple blue hackweek homepage web ui digital flat simple minimal clean ios mac aqua
Download color palette

Recreated the UI from the Aqua design system for a hackweek site (didn’t end up using it).

View all tags
Posted on Aug 18, 2021
Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Transformational products, digital experiences & brands.
Hire Me

More by Soren Iverson

View profile
    • Like