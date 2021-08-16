Oliver McPartlin

There Has to Be a Knife

Oliver McPartlin
Oliver McPartlin
Hire Me
  • Save
There Has to Be a Knife book design canlit toronto custom artwork cover art print book cover typography book artwork illustration design
There Has to Be a Knife book design canlit toronto custom artwork cover art print book cover typography book artwork illustration design
Download color palette
  1. knife1.jpg
  2. knife2.jpg

Cover design for Adnan Khan's 2019 Crime Novel

Client: Arsenal Pulp Press

Oliver McPartlin
Oliver McPartlin
Words and pictures, mostly on paper.
Hire Me

More by Oliver McPartlin

View profile
    • Like