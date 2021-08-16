Azakel Cabrera Jiménez

Zoom Music

Azakel Cabrera Jiménez
Zoom Music logotype music zoom blackandwhite graphic design branding logo
Logo proposal exploring the zoom effect

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
