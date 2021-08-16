Bailey Latimer

Daily UI 101 • "JUICY"

Sharing the top shots from my private 100-day Daily UI challenge on Figma.

🎯 Goal: Finish in 30 minutes or less. Explore different trends and styles to master Figma and blur lines between creative mediums.

💡 Inspiration: Saw this beautiful image on savee.it and the idea hit me immediately.

Bailey Latimer
Designer who codes. E-commerce guy. Available for projects.

