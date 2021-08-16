Mahdi Deymi

Shabahang Landing Redesign

Shabahang Landing Redesign product design rug figma ui design user interface webdesign landing ux redesign ui
User interface Redesign for shabahangrugs.
We use hotjar and Google analytics for analyze user behavior and find common user problem.
Also you can result on this link: https://www.shabahangrugs.com/cleaning-and-repair/
The design process of this product was as follows:
- Determining the design strategy
- Competitors analysis
- Hotjar & Google analytics
- Requirement list
- Wireframing
- Ui Design (State design)
- Wait for result and improvement

