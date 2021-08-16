Shabahang Landing Redesign

User interface Redesign for shabahangrugs.

We use hotjar and Google analytics for analyze user behavior and find common user problem.

Also you can result on this link: https://www.shabahangrugs.com/cleaning-and-repair/

The design process of this product was as follows:

- Determining the design strategy

- Competitors analysis

- Hotjar & Google analytics

- Requirement list

- Wireframing

- Ui Design (State design)

- Wait for result and improvement