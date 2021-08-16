André Batista

Jump fit - hyper casual game

A hyper casual game that I worked with some former colleagues from Cupcake Entertainment, the studio I worked in 2018. I was responsible for the whole art direction, illustrations and support the developers implementing the UI on Unity.

Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/76422031/Jump-FIT-Game-UI-and-Art

UI Designer/2D Artist based in Munich, Germany. ✏️
