Jump fit - hyper casual game

A hyper casual game that I worked with some former colleagues from Cupcake Entertainment, the studio I worked in 2018. I was responsible for the whole art direction, illustrations and support the developers implementing the UI on Unity.
Check the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/76422031/Jump-FIT-Game-UI-and-Art