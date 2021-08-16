Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Simmons

DailyUI - Music player

Simmons
Simmons
  • Save
DailyUI - Music player music player app daily ui design music app music dailyui app design ux ui
Download color palette

Music Player App with a glass effect 😊

Feel free to like 👍🏼, save 💾, comment 💬, and follow me 👈🏻!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Simmons
Simmons

More by Simmons

View profile
    • Like