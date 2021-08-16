Jennifer Oliver

Folk Art Bird Wreath

Jennifer Oliver
Jennifer Oliver
  • Save
Folk Art Bird Wreath neutral colors birds folk art illustrated wreath bird illustration procreate ipad illustration design procreate art ipad drawing ipad art illustration hand-drawn digital illustration joliverdesigns
Download color palette

Folk Art Bird Wreath was created in Procreate on the iPad Pro and features hand-drawn foliage and birds, presented in a simple, folk art style. Find this print and others on my Society6 page: https://society6.com/joliverdesigns.

Jennifer Oliver
Jennifer Oliver

More by Jennifer Oliver

View profile
    • Like