Loyal Music Cover art

This was music cover art for the song named "Loyal" which was written and sang by a musician named Mac.B, the song is about how much affection a person could have to his/her lover to the extent the person won't try to cheat.
The song managed to reach various national media outlets and thousands of people had the chance to listen to it.
Mac.B is an aspiring RnB artist from Tanzania who hopes to one day be able to influence his fellow youths to do better for the society through his music and his upcoming career as a doctor.