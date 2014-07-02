Gaming Elements

This week I've been working on a bunch of illustrations for an ebook "Effective Ways to Engage Learners" a chapter is dedicated to adding game elements to an e-learning course.

This is the first post I've had chance to throw up since I started my new position with @Articulate and I have to say I'm having a total blast creating a whole new brand along side @Victor Erixon and the amazing team, so much love for those guys! Keep an eye out for more goodies in the near future :)