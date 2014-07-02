Gaming Elements

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This week I've been working on a bunch of illustrations for an ebook "Effective Ways to Engage Learners" a chapter is dedicated to adding game elements to an e-learning course.
This is the first post I've had chance to throw up since I started my new position with @Articulate and I have to say I'm having a total blast creating a whole new brand along side @Victor Erixon and the amazing team, so much love for those guys! Keep an eye out for more goodies in the near future :)