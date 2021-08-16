Belar Rama

Packaging Design * Tagaluna

Packaging Design * Tagaluna
This was a different and FUN project. 😁 Sadly due to a communication breakdown by my client, this project has been stopped. Packaging design, on the other hand, is challenging because it requires effort, strategy, and (yes) creativity. I enjoyed the experience! 😁✨

