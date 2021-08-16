Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Leonardo Ruiz

Witch head rig

Leonardo Ruiz
Leonardo Ruiz
  • Save
Witch head rig character animation 2d animation sliders joysticks face rig witch character rigging character design loop motion animation aftereffects
Download color palette

Just a little process loop of how I animated this character using Joysticks and Sliders for After Effects.

Leonardo Ruiz
Leonardo Ruiz

More by Leonardo Ruiz

View profile
    • Like