Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thorsten Bell

Daily UI::010 Social Share

Thorsten Bell
Thorsten Bell
  • Save
Daily UI::010 Social Share ui graphic design design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui adobe xd
Download color palette

A UI design for a social share button for the Daily UI Challenge.

Made using Adobe XD.
Fonts are Rubik Mono One and Quicksand.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Thorsten Bell
Thorsten Bell

More by Thorsten Bell

View profile
    • Like