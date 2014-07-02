Night Guide App iOS

Sahan Eken

After a lot of blood, sweat and tears with our team, we decided to go from scratch. So I designed according to the guidelines, and make the ux more intuitive. Here is the result with a new color scheme and a new secret name..

Any feedback is welcome, hope u guys like it!

You can take a look at the earlier versions here.

Posted on Jul 2, 2014
