Utility Box Wrap

Utility Box Wrap large format display outdoor vinyl wrap vinyl artwork vector art illustration design
  1. box2.jpg
  2. box3.jpg
  3. box1.jpg
  4. box4.jpg
  5. box5.jpg
  6. box6.jpg

Custom illustrated vinyl wrap for electrical utility box.

Client: City of Vancouver

Words and pictures, mostly on paper.
