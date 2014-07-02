Tim Dikun
Envy Labs

Spaceship Illustration

Tim Dikun
Envy Labs
Tim Dikun for Envy Labs
Hire Us
  • Save
Spaceship Illustration space spaceship illustration jet engine explorer theme ui
Download color palette

Made this cute little explorer for a client project with a space theme for kids. Off to discover the galaxy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Envy Labs
Envy Labs
Hire Us

More by Envy Labs

View profile
    • Like