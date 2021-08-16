Shabnam Sheikh

Renting house application (3/4)

Renting house application (3/4) 3d motion graphics branding userexperience graphic design animation brand flat logo illustration design clean userinterface app ux ui
This is a combination of #Spotify and #Airbnb!
I try to #redesign Airbnb app by Spotify visual specification.

Hope you like it 💗
Feel free to share your feedback with me. 😊

