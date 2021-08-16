🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Redesigned the homepage for NationBuilder, focusing immediately on the software and featuring product illustrations highlighting the 10x value proposition. Leading with a bold headline that gets right to the point, we also worked to incorporate brighter colors that will continue on to the use case landing pages.
https://nationbuilder.com/
Along with the new design, we did A/B tests for the headline to determine which converted to trial signups better, testing "Build the future" (the original NationBuilder tagline) against the "only software" headline. Incorporating Google Optimize into our process, we also tied into FullStory, allowing us to do comprehensive click mapping and scroll tracking to iterate on content and modules that were not being read or had few interactions, letting us better highlight features and content.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.