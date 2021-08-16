Redesigned the homepage for NationBuilder, focusing immediately on the software and featuring product illustrations highlighting the 10x value proposition. Leading with a bold headline that gets right to the point, we also worked to incorporate brighter colors that will continue on to the use case landing pages.

https://nationbuilder.com/

Along with the new design, we did A/B tests for the headline to determine which converted to trial signups better, testing "Build the future" (the original NationBuilder tagline) against the "only software" headline. Incorporating Google Optimize into our process, we also tied into FullStory, allowing us to do comprehensive click mapping and scroll tracking to iterate on content and modules that were not being read or had few interactions, letting us better highlight features and content.