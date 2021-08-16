Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Altin

Sign Up | Daily UI Design Challenge | Day - 1|

Altin
Altin
  • Save
Sign Up | Daily UI Design Challenge | Day - 1| ux trends trend photoshop web minimal vector first figmadesign figma adobe ui logo illustration icon design branding app dailyui
Download color palette

Sign up page proposal for mobile app

Altin
Altin

More by Altin

View profile
    • Like