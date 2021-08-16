Oliver McPartlin

Salt Spring Coffee

Salt Spring Coffee
One-color vector graphic for the inaugural edition of Salt Spring Coffee Co's Artist Series Miir coffee tumblers.

Made mostly in Procreate and Adobe Fresco, finished off in Illustrator.

Oliver McPartlin
Words and pictures, mostly on paper.
