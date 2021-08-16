Cameron Maher

Crooked Letter Creamery / Unused

Crooked Letter Creamery / Unused
Crooked Letter Creamery / Unused linework wordmark logo mark brand ice cream creamery typography logo design branding logo
Crooked Letter Creamery / Unused linework wordmark logo mark brand ice cream creamery typography logo design branding logo
Crooked Letter Creamery / Unused linework wordmark logo mark brand ice cream creamery typography logo design branding logo
Here’s a look at an unused concept for Crooked Letter!

I wanted to show an option that focused on some fun and eccentric type. The wordmark is fully custom and was a really great challenge to get it just right. I wanted to explore a brand that was simple but reflected what was going on in the logo. I landed on some subtle but wonky linework to live behind the typography to keep things simple and clean.

Hopefully I can repurpose some of these letterforms someday!

Branding and logo designer in Philadelphia.

