Big Shot Soda Rebrand

Here’s a rebranding concept on a childhood favorite. Big Shot soda has always been something that I had to get if I saw it in a grocery store or gas station. It’s a staple in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Known for bold takes on classic flavors, Big Shot is a brand that needs a bold look.

In its 86 years of existence, Big Shot’s packaging has only changed a handful of times. In this concept I tried to reimagine what cans would look like if it were designed today.