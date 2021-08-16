Big Shot Soda Rebrand

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Here’s a rebranding concept on a childhood favorite. Big Shot soda has always been something that I had to get if I saw it in a grocery store or gas station. It’s a staple in New Orleans and surrounding areas. Known for bold takes on classic flavors, Big Shot is a brand that needs a bold look.

In its 86 years of existence, Big Shot’s packaging has only changed a handful of times. In this concept I tried to reimagine what cans would look like if it were designed today.

