Chia Yi Lai

Calendar icon

Chia Yi Lai
Chia Yi Lai
  • Save
Calendar icon calendar icon date paper
Download color palette

Thank @David Larusso for the invite!
My first dribbble shot!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 2, 2014
Chia Yi Lai
Chia Yi Lai

More by Chia Yi Lai

View profile
    • Like