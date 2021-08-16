sebastian

Zaya Care - SaaS Design

sebastian
sebastian
  • Save
Zaya Care - SaaS Design illustrator branding vector ux ui design
Download color palette

Design for a platform to find Care Providers for maternals

Any Feedback is well recieved !

--------------

Want to talk?

@Behance

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
sebastian
sebastian

More by sebastian

View profile
    • Like