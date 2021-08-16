Felipe Rocha

Scrub-in is a technology startup that aims to offer a platform to improve management between hospitals and on-call staff.

Scrub-in is the act of arriving at the hospital and cleaning yourself up.

The brand needs to be simple and trustworthy. "The best way" is the big idea. Phrase that serves as inspiration and guide for visual identity.

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
