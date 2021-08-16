Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ashi Srivastava

WORKOUTS

Ashi Srivastava
Ashi Srivastava
WORKOUTS ui app branding illustration productpage minimal uiux
Hi guys,

Created physical routine and fitness app screens. Check the entire case study on Behance -

https://www.behance.net/gallery/122723103/Workouts-UX-UI-Case-Study

Press 'L' if you like these and share your feedback 😊🙃

Thanks❤️

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Ashi Srivastava
Ashi Srivastava

