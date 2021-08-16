Peter Hartnell

TFT advert #2

Peter Hartnell
Peter Hartnell
  • Save
TFT advert #2 branding hand drawn teamfight tactics riot games homemade esports advert
Download color palette

Another advert, this time focusing on trying to emulate memes as a way to attract attention.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Peter Hartnell
Peter Hartnell

More by Peter Hartnell

View profile
    • Like