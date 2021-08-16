Oliver McPartlin

Dance Moves of the Near Future

Dance Moves of the Near Future typography publication design print design book cover book illustration
Dance Moves of the Near Future typography publication design print design book cover book illustration
Book cover design for Tim Conley's bizarre and apocalyptic short story collection.

New Star Books

Posted on Aug 16, 2021
