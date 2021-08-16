Julia
Mentalstack

Landing for Education Website

Julia
Mentalstack
Julia for Mentalstack
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing for Education Website identity text animation big text effects swith card design hero first screen landing website mentalstack branding motion graphics ui animation
Download color palette
Home.png
200 KB
Download
Mentalstack
Mentalstack
A digital agency that brings innovative ideas
Hire Us

More by Mentalstack

View profile
    • Like