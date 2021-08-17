Tigran Manukyan

Character animations

Tigran Manukyan
Tigran Manukyan
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette
  1. 01_loop.mp4
  2. 02.mp4
  3. man_01.mp4
  4. Drib_1.mp4
  5. Drib_2.mp4
  6. Drib_3.mp4

Follow Here
Behance | Instagram

Tigran Manukyan
Tigran Manukyan
Motion Designer | 2D-3D Animator
Hire Me

More by Tigran Manukyan

View profile
    • Like