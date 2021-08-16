Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nourhan Mamdouh

Zammit - Social Media

Nourhan Mamdouh
Nourhan Mamdouh
  • Save
Zammit - Social Media website ux ui platform digital marketing ecommerce posts social media layout instagram brand design branding graphic design
Download color palette

Zammit is an Egyptian ecommerce platform that hosts your online store, helps you build your own store online; customized website with your own brand identity.
It also offers payment processing, which allows you to accept and receive payment for the products you sell.

Press L to ❤️ and write your comment to give your feedback.
Stay tuned for more shots.

-----------
Follow me Behance | Instagram.

Nourhan Mamdouh
Nourhan Mamdouh
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!

More by Nourhan Mamdouh

View profile
    • Like