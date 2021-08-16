Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nandakishor S

INVENTO - National Tech Fest

Nandakishor S
Nandakishor S
  • Save
INVENTO - National Tech Fest logo
Download color palette

The logo is based on the architecture of the main stairs that connect all departments of Govt Engineering College, Palakkad.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 16, 2021
Nandakishor S
Nandakishor S

More by Nandakishor S

View profile
    • Like