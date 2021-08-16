Abstract Visual Flavor Adobe Dimension Render

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
IPL stands for India Pale Lager, this style popped up in the 90's but has largely been subsumed by Double Dry-Hopped Pilsners. That is a deep craft beer piece of history. Anyways, I was tasked to create a beer label that conveyed the piney, crisp, fresh flavors of a hoppy pilsner. Utilizing Adobe Dimension I created this abstract composition of the flavor of a DDH Pilsner. Crisp orbs of piney wood & deep resinous green orbs evoke the droplets of beer. Metallic hops poke out of the orbs to reinforce the double dry hop. AKA this beer is really hoppy! I am not very familiar with Dimension, so this was alot of fun to render and design.