Abstract Visual Flavor Adobe Dimension Render

IPL stands for India Pale Lager, this style popped up in the 90's but has largely been subsumed by Double Dry-Hopped Pilsners. That is a deep craft beer piece of history. Anyways, I was tasked to create a beer label that conveyed the piney, crisp, fresh flavors of a hoppy pilsner. Utilizing Adobe Dimension I created this abstract composition of the flavor of a DDH Pilsner. Crisp orbs of piney wood & deep resinous green orbs evoke the droplets of beer. Metallic hops poke out of the orbs to reinforce the double dry hop. AKA this beer is really hoppy! I am not very familiar with Dimension, so this was alot of fun to render and design.