Abstract Visual Flavor Adobe Dimension Render abstract trees pine gold skull adobe dimension logo vector beer art illustration package design photoshop branding craft beer design craft beer package 3d
IPL stands for India Pale Lager, this style popped up in the 90's but has largely been subsumed by Double Dry-Hopped Pilsners. That is a deep craft beer piece of history. Anyways, I was tasked to create a beer label that conveyed the piney, crisp, fresh flavors of a hoppy pilsner. Utilizing Adobe Dimension I created this abstract composition of the flavor of a DDH Pilsner. Crisp orbs of piney wood & deep resinous green orbs evoke the droplets of beer. Metallic hops poke out of the orbs to reinforce the double dry hop. AKA this beer is really hoppy! I am not very familiar with Dimension, so this was alot of fun to render and design.

