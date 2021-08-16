Wainwright Fells Garmin App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches. The watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.
More shots from this project to follow.
👉 Press 'L' or double tap if you like it.
🙋🏻♂️ Follows and support would be greatly appreciated along with feedback and tips!
Email me 📬 | My Instagram | My Twitter